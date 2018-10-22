Honduran migrants resume march from Mexico to US

CIUDAD HIDALGO: Thousands of Honduran migrants whose journey toward the United States has triggered a series of tirades from Donald Trump resumed their long march Sunday after crossing a river into Mexico. Mexican authorities on Thursday had managed to block the “caravan” of migrants on a border bridge between Mexico and Guatemala, but many later crossed a river below using makeshift rafts — regrouping early Sunday to march north. “No one is going to stop us, after all we’ve gone through” said 21-year-old Aaron Juarez, who was accompanied by his wife and baby and was walking with difficulty because of an injury. “We are tired, but very happy, we are united and strong,” added Edwin Geovanni Enamorado, a Honduran farmer who was part of the caravan, who said he was forced to leave his country because of intimidation by racketeering gangs.