Israel arrests Palestinian governor of Jerusalem

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces have arrested the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem for unspecified offences he allegedly committed in the occupied West Bank, the Palestine Liberation Organization said . Adnan Gheith was arrested on Saturday evening in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood Beit Hanina, the PLO said. On Sunday morning, he was taken to the Ofer Israeli military court, where he is being detained ahead of a hearing that will take place within four days, the PLO said in a statement.