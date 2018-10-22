Mon October 22, 2018
World

REUTERS
October 22, 2018

Journalist disappearance rattles investors: Foreigners sell net $1.1b of Saudi stocks

DUBAI: Foreigners sold a net 4.01 billion riyals ($1.07 billion) in Saudi stocks in the week ending Oct. 18, exchange data showed on Sunday - one of the biggest selloffs since the market opened to direct foreign buying in mid-2015.

The selloff came during a week when investors were rattled by Saudi Arabia’s deteriorating relations with foreign governments following the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A breakdown of the exchange data showed foreigners sold 5 billion riyals worth of stocks and bought 991.3 million worth.

Saudi to host ´Davos in desert´ despite outcry over slain journalist: Saudi Arabia will host a key investment summit on Tuesday, overshadowed by the killing of critic Jamal Khashoggi that has prompted a wave of policymakers and corporate giants to withdraw.

Just ahead of the three-day Future Investment Initiative (FII), dubbed “Davos in the desert”, the kingdom sought to defuse the crisis with an about-face admission on Saturday that the journalist died in its consulate in Istanbul.But that has failed to stem an exodus from the summit, whose organisers have taken down a list of speakers from its website. Dozens of business scrapped plans to attend.

Media powerhouses like Bloomberg, CNN and the Financial Times have also pulled out and on Saturday, Australia withdrew its representatives, saying it was “no longer appropriate” to attend, due to the Khashoggi affair. Organisers said more than 120 speakers and moderators will participate.

