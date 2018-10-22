AIOU exams

Islamabad : Final exams of various programmes of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will begin in Rawalpindi-Islamabad and other parts of the country from today (Monday).

According to the Controller Exams, the programmes include Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC), Associate Degree in Education( ADE), B.Ed and BA Programs, a press release on Sunday said.

Roll Number slips have been dispatched to all the students, enrolled for Semester Spring 2018, at their postal addresses.The same have also been placed at the Universitys official website.