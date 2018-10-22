Most items unavailable in Sunday bazaars

LAHORE: The government is not taking interest to bring down ever increasing prices of essential kitchen items and has failed to control artificial price hike.

New wave of inflation is around the corner after devaluation of currency against the US dollar which will give minimum 15 to 20 percent upwards impact to daily use items. The expected inflation will result in soaring prices of everyday items. The government has also increased regulatory duties on a number of items which will also reflect in consumer prices soon. This week a number of items were not sold in Sunday bazaars on account of wrong price fixation issue while all the missing vegetables and fruits were sold just outside these makeshift markets at almost double rates by the same vendors who used to sell their products inside the markets.

This week the price of potato new was further increased and reached at Rs 34 to 36, and potato store at Rs 12 to 13 per kg and sugar free fixed at Rs 19 to 21 per kg, while market committee issued sugar free rates at Rs 36 per kg and potato store at Rs 22 per kg, while new variety was not available there.

The price of onion was fixed at Rs 20 to 22 per kg.

The price of tomato was fixed at Rs 57 to 60 per kg.

Garlic China was stable at Rs 92 to 95 per kg, and garlic local at Rs 58 to 60 per kg, it was sold at Rs 80 per kg, and China variety was sold at 120 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs 184 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg, Ginger Thai at Rs 112 to 115 per kg, while it sold at Rs 200 per kg.

The price of brinjal was fixed Rs 23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, and local at Rs 50 per kg while market committee issued rate cards for both variety at Rs 50 per kg.

Bitter gourd farm was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 68 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg

Spinach was fixed at Rs 19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs 25 per kg.

The price of methi was fixed at Rs 19 to 20 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Lemon local was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed Rs 107 to 110 per kg, not sold, lemon Chinese was fixed at Rs 58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Zucchini local was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 88 to 90 per kg, Zucchini long at Rs 23 to 25 per kg, but not sold on wrong pricing issue.

Pumpkin was gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed stable at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs 70 per kg.

Green chilli was unchanged at Rs 38 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Capsicum was fixed at Rs 92 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Ladyfinger was fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Luffa was fixed at Rs 40, not sold there. Arum was fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, not available there. Coriander was sold at Rs 240 per kg. Carrot price was fixed at Rs 40 per kg. Cauliflower was reduced to Rs 23 to 25 per kg, not sold on wrong pricing while outside sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg, cabbage was fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, not sold there.

Pea was fixed at Rs 155 t0 160 per kg, not available there.

Different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 43 to 120 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs 60 to 120 per kg, a good quality at Rs 150 per kg.

Banana A-quality was fixed at Rs 43 to 45 per dozen, and B-quality at Rs 28 to 30 per dozen, sold at Rs 50 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs 95 per kg, not sold.

Grapes sunderkhani was fixed at Rs 171 to 177 per kg, Grapes tofi was fixed at Rs 105 to 120 per kg, and Grapes Gola was fixed Rs 97 to 10 per kg, but no variety of grapes were available in the market.

Guava was fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, not sold there while outside sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Pomegranate Qandhari was fixed 102 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs 150 to 180 per kg, Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs 165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg, and Bedana at Rs 271 to 281 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg.

Sweet fruit A-category was fixed at Rs 85 per dozen, not sold.

Persimmon was fixed at Rs 70 per kg.

Sweet potato was fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 17 to 18 per piece, lower quality was sold at Rs 12 per piece.

Musami was fixed at Rs 78 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per dozen.