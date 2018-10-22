Mon October 22, 2018
Agencies
October 22, 2018

Diplomatic Enclave row: Woman who threatened cops sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate on Sunday ordered Dr Shehla Shakeel Sethi be sent to jail on judicial remand for threatening police personnel for not allowing her into the diplomatic enclave.

Dr Shehla Sethi appeared before the magistrate earlier on Sunday, who rejected her lawyer's plea for bail and sent her on a 14-day judicial remand. Her lawyer had argued that the clauses mentioned in the First Information Remand (FIR) were bailable.

"My client is a heart patient and under pressure, her mental health can be affected," he said, adding that "police officers instead of helping out, pressurised her." Judge Adnan Rasheed however rejected the lawyer's plea and directed the investigation officer to conduct a medical test of Dr Sethi. "If the medical test confirms your client is healthy she will be sent to jail," the judge remarked.

He added, "If the doctor recommends otherwise after the medical test, you can admit her to a hospital."

Earlier on Saturday, Islamabad police had arrested Dr Sethi, a US-based doctor who had recently returned to Pakistan. A case was registered against Dr Sethi after she threatened police personnel and hurled abuses and life threats at them when they tried to stop her from entering with a car sans a number plate.

An FIR was registered on behalf of Assistant Sub-Inspector Police Tahir Farooq in the Secretariat Police Station, however, she had been let go at the time due to the absence of a woman police officer.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi has taken notice of the incident and ordered action against the lady as per the law. He said there is no such thing as a VIP in 'Naya Pakistan' and everybody is answerable before the law.

