IMF bailout not issue but conditions are: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout is not a problem but the conditions that come with it are.

Speaking with reporters in reference to his refusal on seeking the IMF bailout, the prime minister said the masses are already burdened economically and that the government doesn’t want to add to it.

The government was bombarded with heavy criticism after its decision to go to the IMF when political opponents lashed out with u-turn remarks. The premier slammed the opposition and stated that most political leaders had united to save their monies, remarking that it was not the ‘real opposition’.

“A lot of politicians are criminals. We have enough evidence [to ensure] criminals won’t escape,” he added. He added that he will not be pressurised and will go till the end, adding that there will be no deal with the opposition over sparing criminals. Taking a jibe on political opponent Shahbaz Sharif, he remarked that Shahbaz was only trying to be Nelson Mandela.