City turn on style as Salah fires Liverpool to win

LONDON: Manchester City brushed aside Burnley 5-0 on Saturday but Liverpool kept pace with the champions after Mohamed Salah rediscovered his scoring touch to fire his team to victory against lowly Huddersfield.

Tottenham moved into the top four after a 1-0 victory at West Ham.Pep Guardiola’s side, who missed a late penalty that would have given them victory over Liverpool at Anfield earlier this month, made it seven wins from nine league games as Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart endured a miserable return to his former club.

Sergio Aguero opened the scoring in the 17th minute before second-half goals rained in from Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane.With the defending champions slipping ominously into gear, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne came on for just his second appearance of the season following a knee injury he suffered in August.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were forced to tough it out against Huddersfield in the late game, with Salah scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win midway through the first half.Liverpool, gunning for a first top-flight title since 1990, are level with City on 23 points but trail their rivals on goal difference. Chelsea, in third, have 21 points — level with Tottenham.

All of the top three remain unbeaten.Erik Lamela struck with a cool header late in the first half at the London Stadium to give Spurs their fourth successive league victory.That made it five goals in just eight appearances this season for Lamela, who was making his first league start of the campaign.Elsewhere, Cardiff beat Fulham 4-2 to lift themselves off the foot of the table.