Mon October 22, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 22, 2018

Isner backs Wimbledon rule-change

LONDON: John Isner has backed the change to Wimbledon’s rules which will see the final set decided by a tie-break when the game score reached 12-12.

The 33-year-old American was involved in the longest match in professional tennis history when he eventually overcame Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the final set of an 11-hour clash during the 2010 Championships.

“I’ve been on record saying 12-all is good and my views haven’t changed,” Isner, also involved in the second-longest Grand Slam match in this year’s Wimbledon semi-final when he lost the deciding set 26-24 to Kevin Anderson, told BBC Radio Five’s Sportsweek programme on Sunday,

“Wimbledon this year was definitely the impetus for it with the schedule messing up the men’s semis and women’s final.“It is bucking tradition but I think a lot of people believe that is not a bad thing.”

Tie-breaks were first introduced at Wimbledon in the early 1970s and in 1979 officials settled on the current system where they would decide a set once it had reached six games all, except in the final set, which would still be played to advantage — winning by two clear games.

