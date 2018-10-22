Kayes century sets up easy Bangladesh win

DHAKA: Opener Imrul Kayes struck his career best 144 off 140 balls to set up an easy 28-run win for Bangladesh in the first One-day International of the three-match series against Zimbabwe in Dhaka on Sunday.

Kayes shared a record 127-run stand with all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin for the seventh wicket as the hosts recovered from 139-6 to post 271-8 after electing to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Saifuddin made 50 off 69 balls — his maiden half-century in his fourth ODI — before Bangladeshi bowlers restricted Zimbabwe to 243-9 for their 11th successive win over Zimbabwe.

Spinners Mehidy Hasan (3-46) and Nazmul Islam (2-38) recorded their career best bowling figures as Zimbabwe struggled to get their momentum back after Bangladesh’s batting onslaught.Sean Williams and Kyle Jarvis offered late resistance with a 67-run ninth wicket stand after eight wickets fell for 169 runs.But Mahmudullah removed Jarvis for 37 before the pair could pose any threat to Bangladesh. Williams remained unbeaten on 50 after facing 58 balls.

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh

Liton Das c Zhuwao b Chatara 4

Imrul Kayes c Moor b Jarvis 144

Fazle Mahmud c Taylor b Chatara 0

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Taylor b Mavuta 15

Mohammad Mithun c Taylor b Jarvis 37

Mahmudullah Riyad c Taylor b Jarvis 0

Mehidy Hasan c Taylor b Jarvis 1

Mohammad Saifuddin c Mavuta b Chatara 50

*Mashrafe Mortaza not out 2

Mustafizur Rahman not out 1

Extras (b1, lb1, w14, nb1) 17

Total (8 wickets; 50 overs) 271

Fall: 1-16, 2-17, 3-66, 4-137, 5-137, 6-139, 7-266, 8-267

Did not bat: Nazmul Islam

Bowling: Jarvis 9-1-37-4, Chatara 10-1-55-3, Tiripano 10-0-60-0, Mavuta 8-0-48-1, Raza 6-0-37-0, Williams 7-0-32-0

Zimbabwe

*H Masakadza run out 21

C Zhuwao b Mustafizur 35

†B Taylor b Nazmul 5

C Ervine b Mehidy 24

S Raza b Nazmul 7

S Williams not out 50

P Moor lbw b Mehidy 26

D Tiripano run out 2

B Mavuta c&b Mehidy 20

K Jarvis c Mushfiqur b Mahmudullah 37

T Chatara not out 2

Extras (b3, lb3, w7, nb1) 14

Total (9 wickets; 50 overs) 243

Fall: 1-48, 2-59, 3-63, 4-88, 5-100, 6-145, 7-148, 8-169, 9-236

Bowling: Mortaza 10-0-55-0, Mehidy 10-0-46-3, Mustafizur 8-1-29-1, Nazmul 8-0-38-2, Saifuddin 7-1-29-0, Mahmudullah 4-0-24-1, Fazle 3-0-16-0

Result: Bangladesh won by 28 runs

Man of the Match: Imrul Kayes (Bangladesh)

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) and Sharfuddoula (Bangladesh). TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (Australia). Match Referee: David Boon (Australia)