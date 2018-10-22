NZ’s Taylor sets sights on 100 Tests

WELLINGTON: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has said that he wants to play 100 Tests before he thinks about retiring from the game.

The 34-year-old is 15 matches away from the mark and there is a likelihood that it could happen in Sydney in 2020.Taylor is set to leave with the New Zealand squad for a full tour of the UAE, where they play Pakistan in three T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests from October 31.

“I’ve always said I want to get to the World Cup. Obviously the Boxing Day Test in Australia is a nice incentive also,” Taylor told a website.“I wouldn’t mind playing 100 Tests. But that is still a long way away and I’ve got to get these hammies and calves and rest of the body in some decent shape to hopefully get there.”

Injury has recently been a theme in Taylor’s career.There was the growth in his cornea that made it hard for him to see the ball and contributed to a prolonged form slump after he scored a monumental 290 against Australia in November 2015.“Some days you’ve got to be honest and you think you’re close to retiring, and some days you feel like you could still play for two-three years at international level,” he said.