Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
Moving forward

Moving forward
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

World

REUTERS
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lioness kills father of her cubs at Indianapolis zoo

INDIANAPOLIS: A lioness has killed the father of her three cubs, suffocating her mate by inflicting injuries to his neck at the Indianapolis Zoo in an attack not fully understood by zoo staff.

The lions had been held together at the zoo for eight years, producing three cubs in 2015, and zookeepers had never before noticed any aggression between the two, the zoo said in a statement issued on Friday.

The death was "extremely devastating" to zookeepers, the curator of the zoo told reporters. "We know it’s a rare occurrence but it can occur in the wild and in human care," David Hagan, curator of the Indianapolis Zoo, told WTVR Channel 6 television.

"We’re not sure what provoked it. "Zoo staff were alerted by "an unusual amount of roaring" coming from the lion pen on Monday and arrived to find the 12-year-old female lion Zuri in a fight with the 10-year-old male lion Nyack.

One of their cubs, a 3-year-old female named Sukari, was in the outdoor lion pen at the time. "Zoo personnel made every effort to separate the lions, but Zuri held Nyack by the neck until he stopped moving," the statement said. "We know many people loved visiting Nyack.

He was a magnificent male lion and left his legacy in his three cubs," the zoo said. A necropsy found that Nyack, 10, died of suffocation from injuries to the neck. The lioness had been on loan from the San Diego Zoo.

They were part of the Species Survival Plan managed by Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The incident was under review but there were no plans to change how the lions would be managed, the statement said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing