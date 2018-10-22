Mon October 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
Moving forward

Moving forward
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
The death of a journalist

The death of a journalist

World

AFP
October 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

France investigates spike in babies born with arm defects

PARIS: France’s health minister on Sunday announced a new investigation into the births of several babies with upper limb defects in various parts of the country in recent years, saying it was "unacceptable" no cause had been found.

Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said she and her environment counterpart Francois de Rugy had decided to look more closely at what caused 14 babies to be born with stunted or missing arms since 2007, two weeks after health authorities said they had failed to find an explanation.

The cases have been concentrated in three French "departments" or administrative areas -- Ain near the Swiss border, which had seven cases between 2009 and 2014, Brittany on the West coast which had four cases between 2011 and 2013, and Loire-Atlantique, south of Brittany, which had three cases in 2007-2008.

In an October 4 report France’s public health agency said that while the number of cases in the Ain area were not above the national average the numbers in Brittany and Loire-Atlantique were statistically "excessive". But it said it found no "common exposure" to substances that could explain them.

Fewer than 150 babies are born each year in France with upper limb defects, which occur when part of, or the entire arm, fails to form completely during pregnancy. While the cause of the defects are unknown, research has shown that exposure of the mother to certain chemicals or medication during the pregnancy can increase the risk.

Buzyn told LCI channel that environmental experts would now join health experts in investigating the cases to try to shed light on the phenomenon. "We cannot content ourselves with saying we didn’t find the case, that’s unacceptable," she said.

In the 1950s and 1960s, thousands of babies around the world were born with missing or stunted limbs linked to the use of the drug thalidomide, which was used to treat nausea in pregnant women. It was banned in the 1960s.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing