Niger to compensate child fluoride victims

NIAMEY: Niger is to pay out some three million euros in compensation to hundreds of children of the central town of Tibiri who suffered deformities after drinking water with high fluoride content, state TV reported on Sunday.

Local health authorities calculated back in 2001 that 4,918 youngsters suffered serious bone malformations after drinking the water which state water company SNE distributed between 1985 and 2000.

"We are going to pay. There is no reason for the government not to comply with a judicial ruling," Finance Minister Hassoumi Massoudou told parliament. "There is no problem with resources to pay these young people," Massoudou said, adding "arrangements will be made for the ruling to be applied" though he did not say when the payments would be forthcoming. A judicial ruling three years ago found that the victims in the region some 650 km east of Niamey should be compensated.