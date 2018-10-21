PM briefed about channeling remittances

ISLAMABAD: At least six proposals are under consideration of the government to incentivise the overseas Pakistanis to persuade them against sending their remittances to the homeland through illegal means like Hawala and Hundi, and to attract them into using formal channels.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan was immensely excited when he was briefed how a lion’s share of the estimated $10b to $25b remittances sent through unlawful modes can be tapped by putting in place various measures without any loss of time,” a senior official, who attended a briefing given to the premier, told The News. He said the reason why Imran Khan became eager was obvious –the foreign exchange-starved government that is running helter-skelter to arrange dollars from friendly countries and international finance institutions.

The official said that major institutions like the Finance Ministry, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were busy devising the plan which will also incorporate the comprehensive briefing given to the prime minister by the Overseas Pakistanis’ Foundation (OPF) in their presence.

He said it will not be immediately possible to get the entire remittances sent through illegal methods to be transmitted through the formal channels by the overseas Pakistanis by availing the incentives. The response will depend upon the incentives. The official listed the steps explained to the prime minister that are needed to be taken to encourage the Pakistani expatriates to use the banking channels.

One, the overseas Pakistanis should be given the moneys as per the open market exchange rate of the currency in which they remit their sums to Pakistan. Presently, the banks offer up to Rs5 less per dollar than what these remitters can get in the open market. This is a great disadvantage, stopping them to transmit their savings through the banking channels.

These senders get Pak rupees in exchange for the foreign currency when they remit their foreign currency through Hawala or Hundi. However, the converted money is less than what they receive through the formal means.

The second proposal, according to the official, is that the expatriates should be exempted from remittance charges by the Pakistani banks. If they send their moneys through the foreign banks, these charges should be reimbursed by the Pakistan government to them.

The third proposal is that the delivery of the remittances sent by the overseas workers should be very quick and speedy, matching or even surpassing the pace that the Hawala or Hundi operators observe. Normally, the recipients urgently need the sums transmitted by their kith and kin from abroad.

The fourth suggestion is that an application available for installation in the mobile phones of all the Pakistanis proceeding abroad to work through which they can instantly remit their foreign exchange should be devised. Remittances through the banks normally take four-five days to reach the recipients. The overseas Pakistanis have to be facilitated and saved from hassle of going to the banks to send their moneys. The key is that receipts should not be late and not less than the open market exchange rate.

The fifth proposal is to increase the duty credits for the expats. These credits should be in commensurate with the quantum of foreign exchange they remit to Pakistan. These people bring several items, on which duty is levied, while coming back to their homeland.

The sixth idea is to demonstrate respectability at the Pakistani airports during the departure and return of the overseas workers, who always complain of coarse behaviour at these points.

The official said that a package containing these proposals will be shortly unfolded by the prime minister. He expressed the hope that its success has the potential of ridding Pakistan of rushing to foreign countries and global financial institutions to beg for succour to tide over the prevailing acute crisis.

He said that in their conservative estimates the World Bank and some local research institutes have assessed that $10b to $25b are being sent by overseas Pakistanis through the informal channels and the money received by their relatives is in Pak rupees. As a result, he said, no foreign exchange is received by the country.

The official said that the remittances through Hawala and Hundi also promote involvement and remittance of corruption money and money laundering, which are being internationally curbed through different measures.

He said the major institutions were also keenly studying the successful Philippines model which has led to a significant increase in the receipt of foreign exchange from its overseas workers.