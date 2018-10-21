Defaming bank: Aqeel Karim Dhedhi doesn’t appear before court

KARACHI: In the case of defamation and fake propaganda against a private bank, respondent Aqeel Karim Dhedhi didn’t appear before the court on Saturday. However, Dhedhi's attorney filed an application of exemption from appearance in the court which will be decided on the next hearing of the case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge South, Sara Junejo heard the case. Accused, Suleman Mirza, Asad Kharal, Haji Ghani and Haji Usman and Suleman Mirza appeared in the court. The copies of the charges were given to Asad Kharal and Haji Ghani. Making Aqeel Kareem Dhedhi and others a party to the case, the counsel for the bank accused the defendant, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, of making baseless allegations against the bank on December 20, 2013. He submitted that Dhedhi and the ARY channel have long been levelling fake and baseless allegations against the bank, seriously damaged the reputation of the institution which has a good track record.

The counsel submitted that the evidence contained in the record proves that the defendants are guilty of committing defamation against the bank and they must be convicted of the offence. The case was adjourned till November 24.