Imran vows to achieve economic stability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed his resolve to achieve economic stability and gradually lessen financial hardships of masses.

He chaired a party meeting here at Banigala and held consultations on his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia. The meeting reviewed also the progress made so far on the government’s first 100-day programme and Imran expressed satisfaction over it.

A party source, who attended the meeting, told The News that the leadership also deliberated on the proposed poverty alleviation programme.

Besides, others, Advisor to Prime Minister Naeemul Haq, Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani, Senator Faisal Javed and Dr Babar Awan were present in the meeting, he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the nearby mosque in Banigala and reviewed its completion. He also offered nawafil at the facility. He was accompanied by Naeemul Haq, Iftikhar Durrani and Faisal Javed.

Meanwhile, PTI Central Secretary Arshad Dad earlier in the day, issued a notification to initiate party reorganisation. “Everything will be transparent and is being done after mutual consultations. All decisions will be before you, also available on the party website,” he told this correspondent in reply to a question.

He was asked were all the party leaders and office-bearers, who were now part of the government, including Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is now Foreign Minister as well, Central Information Secretary PTI, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, who is holding the portfolio of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting and several others would also be relinquishing their party positions.

“What has happened is before you all. Please don’t pay attention to speculations, as the media is always after speculations. We have just started a process to take PTI forward as true institution,” he maintained.

Several members of the cabinet already held party posts, who include Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Amir Mehmood Kayani, Aleem Khan Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, Mehmoodur Rashid, Dr Yasmin Rashid and many others.

The notification, which carries signatures of Arshad Dad, says, “It is hereby notified that all new appointments made at or by the regional/lower tiers from October 01, 2018 stand null and void ab-nitio with immediate effect, as the party has started reorganisation phase after the last general election. These instructions are applicable to the mother body, all wings of all provinces and regions, except the province of Sindh”.

PTI's Sindh chapter has very recently witnessed reorganisation, following the resignation of provincial president Dr Arif Alvi, who is now President of Pakistan. Mir Bakhsh Bhutto heads the provincial chapter while Aleem Adil Shaikh is its general secretary and Khurram Sher Zaman has replaced Firdous Naqvi, as PTI president Karachi, following his resignation. “Therefore, current office-bearers at all tiers are requested to refrain from issuing any new notification and wait for further directions,” the notification says.