Tribesmen to resist Fata-KP merger, claims ex-minister

JAMRUD: Former federal minister Hameedullah Jan Afridi said on Saturday that tribesmen would launch a movement against the merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that Fata’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was against the will of the tribal population.

“The tribespeople from Bajaur to Waziristan would launch a campaign against the merger of Fata with KP,” he said. He said that half of the Fata population was residing as internally displaced persons when the decision on Fata merger was made.

He said that tribespeople wanted reforms and abolition the Frontier Crimes Regulation.