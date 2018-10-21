Jamrud school students awarded

LANDIKOTAL: About 125 students were awarded cash prizes and certificates at a ceremony in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Sunday.

A large number of students, teachers, officials and parents participated in the prize distribution ceremony held at the Government Higher Secondary School in Jamrud. Director Education for tribal districts, Hashim Khan Afridi, was the chief guest.

Agency Education Officer Jadoon Wazir, Assistant Agency Education Officer Khan Azam Afridi and headmasters and principals were also present on the occasion.

The students, both girls and boys, who had topped various government schools in Khyber, were selected for the prizes.

Several teachers were also given the annual awards and certificates for their good performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Education Hashim Khan Afridi praised the teachers’ role in disseminating quality education.

He said that to honour a student with a small cash prize and certificate would encourage other students to perform well next year and it could also produce intelligent minds.

Afridi said that schools in most of the ex-Fata districts had been reconstructed and provided with the required furniture and stationary. Work on the most of destroyed and damaged schools was already completed where student were seeking education, he added.

The official urged parents and teachers to work together to enrol all out-of-school children in the state-run educational institutions.

Agency Education Officer Jadoon Khan Wazir said that 50,000 girls and boys participated in the primary school exams current year.

He said they regularly arranged sports and cultural activities in schools that played an important role in character building.

They selected 125 students from grade-1 to grade-V for the prizes, he said, adding, next year they would increase the numbers of prizes.