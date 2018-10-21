Student’s body recovered

KARAK: Body of a teenage student of a madrassa was recovered from farming fields in Kanda Bajikhel area in the limits of Karak Police Station, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Qayyum Khan, a student of Darul Uloom Karak.

The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital Karak and, after autopsy, handed it over to the family for burial.

The police could not ascertain the cause behind the death of the student till filing of this report.

Woman killed in Swat accident: A woman was killed and 14 other persons, including women and children, sustained injuries in a road accident at Matta tehsil in Swat district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that a vehicle was on its way in Telegram area in Matta tehsil when it overturned.

As a result, wife of one Bacha Khan was killed on the spot while 14 other persons, including women and children, sustained injuries.

The injured, whose identity could not be ascertained, were taken to a hospital in Matta wherefrom a critically injured woman was shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital.