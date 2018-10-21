Pak, Afghan forces exchange fire in Spin Boldak

SPIN BOLDAK: The Afghan and Pakistani forces have briefly exchanged fire along the Drand Line in Spin Boldak district of southern Kandahar province.The Afghan media, quoting a military source, reported that a brief exchange of fire by the two sides took place. The source was quoted as saying that the skirmish was not intense but both the Afghan and Pakistani forces were sporadically exchanging fire. The source said the latest skirmish took place due to the fencing of the ‘controversial areas’ of the Durand Line by the Pakistani forces. The source also added that the incident has taken place in Saro Sahan area of Spin Boldak district.

A similar skirmish took place between the Afghan and Pakistani forces in the same area last week.