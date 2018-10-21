It’s ‘last’ IMF bailout: Asad

KARACHI: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Saturday spoke about Pakistan approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and said it would be the last time the country seeks a bailout from the lender. "It will be the last IMF programme," the finance minister assured while addressing an event at Pakistan Stock Exchange. “The media is portraying the country’s economy as collapsing but that is not the case. No alarm bells are ringing," he said.