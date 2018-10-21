Murad orders audit of STEVTA accounts

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday directed officials to conduct an audit of the accounts of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA).

He said the audit should be conducted through a well-reputed firm whose services should be hired under the regime of the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

He issued these directives while presiding over a 22nd meeting of the board of STEVTA at the Chief Minister House.

In the meeting, the board decided to relieve teaching staff performing non-teaching assignments.

It also decided to undo all cases of deputation of STEVTA’s employees to bring them back to their original positions.

The meeting was informed that 426 positions were vacant and out of these 131 posts were of lecturers and 267 were of junior clerks.

The recruitment against the job positions would be carried out through the Sindh Public Service Commission and the appointment process would be carried out through a selection committee on a merit basis.

The meeting also gave approval to the annual budget for STEVTA to the tune of Rs2 billion for the financial year 2018-19. The budget includes Rs1.9 billion annual expenditures of the authority.