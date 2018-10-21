Javed Malik stresses regional linkages among business bodies

DUBAI: President Diplomat Business Club UAE, Ambassador Javed Malik has said that there is a greater need for Pakistani business community and the chambers of commerce to expand their contacts and linkages with the business communities of the regional countries, particularly the Gulf States in order to expand the scope of trade between Pakistan and the region, says a press release on Saturday.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Dubai Economic & Investment Conference which was attended by businessmen from a many countries f countries.

Ambassador Javed Malik further said that Pakistan International Business Council is being revived to provide a platform to overseas Pakistani businessmen to connect with Pakistan and play a key role in economic development of the country.