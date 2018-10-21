Ailing child dies after being administered anti-measles injection

FAISALABAD: A six-year-old child died immediately when a team of the Health Department injected him an anti-measles injection here on Saturday.

The child, Zaman Abbas of Hajveri Town, had been suffering from high fever for the last six days, but despite it, the Health Department team injected him an injection.

As a result, his condition further deteriorated. He was shifted to the Allied Hospital where he died. Later, the deceased’s parents along with residents of Hajveri Town staged a demonstration. They demanded registration of a case against the responsible staff.

THREE BOGIES DERAIL: Three empty bogies of Millat Express derailed near Tariqabad on Saturday. Due to derailment of the bogies, Karakoram Express, which was coming from Lahore, remained stopped at Chak Jhumra Railway Station for several hours before reaching Faisalabad. Similarly, Akbar Express which was coming from Lahore also reached Faisalabad very late.