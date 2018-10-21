Cop stopped from arresting minor

PESHAWAR: Senior officers have stopped the police from arresting a minor after he was mistakenly mentioned in a case of gas theft in Sarband.

The Sarband police had lodged a case for illegal gas connection on the complaint of the SNGPL against one Asad. Later it was found that the accused mentioned in the case was a 10 years boy. It embarrassed the police and the SNGPL authorities. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Javed Iqbal directed the cops of the Sarband Police Station not to arrest Asad.