Sun October 21, 2018
National

October 21, 2018

Oil tankers go on strike today

ISLAMABAD: Oil Tankers Association has announced to shut the supply in whole country from today (Sunday).

The association’s leader, Shams Shahwani, said that they have put their demands before the government, adding that banning old model oil trucks is nothing but injustice. "We told the government, this act will render hundreds of the people jobless, but in spite of our warning, 600 trucks in Punjab, 300 in KP, 200 in Balochistan and 700 in Karachi have been banned," he said. He said the government assured us of reverting this ban within ten days, but the days have passed and nothing on part of government has happened to resolve the issue. "We are left with no other option, but to call for a countrywide strike," he said. Petroleum products and jet fuel supply will also be kept closed.

