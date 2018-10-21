Sun October 21, 2018
October 21, 2018

Govt taking steps for welfare of masses: minister

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said that the government is taking various steps for welfare of the masses.

He was taking briefing about the performance of medical social services during his visit to the Allied Hospital here on Saturday. MS Dr Khurram Altaf, AMS Dr Akram Cheema, DMS Dr Fahim Yousaf and others were also present. The minister expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the medical social services section and said that it was very important task to provide free medicines and other medical facilities to the deprived and poor patients.

He assured that financial resources would also be provided other then Zakat funds to expand the welfare services regarding the help of poor patients. He told that Rs 32.50 million funds were being spent on poor patients. Later, the minister also visited various sections of the hospital to review the quality of medical services. He also inquired after the health of the patients and said that the government was taking practical steps for the extension of advanced medical facilities. Earlier, the Punjab minister planted saplings in the premises of the Allied Hospital.

Teachers asked to work with dedication: Government College Women University Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sofia Anwar has asked the teachers and other staff to work with dedication and honesty. She said this after assuming the charge of the VC of the varsity here on Saturday. Principal officers and in charges and heads of various departments welcomed the new VC and greeted her for assuming her new office. The newly appointed VC advised the university students to work hard and fully devote themselves towards their studies to make their future prosperous. She also urged the need for close and collaborative liaison and coordination between the students and teaching community of the varsity.

