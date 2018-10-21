Man commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man committed suicide over financial issues here on Saturday. Muhammad Javed of Fatehpur was upset over his financial troubles. On the day of the incident, he ended his life by consuming poison.
FILTRATION: DC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad Saturday said the first-ever large water filtration plants project would be started in Toba Tek Singh district under the supervision of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.
