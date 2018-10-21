Sun October 21, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2018

GCU holds workshop

LAHORE: A five-day training workshop on stress management and emotional intelligence concluded here at the Government College University Lahore for the university’s young faculty members.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah said teachers' early career anxieties often led to students' feeling overloaded, hence these trainings were important to equip them with the latest pedagogical skills.

He said learning was a lifelong process, so even senior teachers shouldn’t hesitate to attend training. “I learn so many new things whenever I go to such training, seminars or attend conferences” he added.

The VC said a teacher should be a likeable person and had to be just and fair in the classroom. He asked the young faculty to encourage questioning among students. He appreciated the GCU Quality Enhancement Cell for organising training.

Iram Sohail, Director QEC, said topics touched during the workshop were included; communication skills, critical thinking, learners’ psychology, essentials of competent English language usage and microteaching.

She thanked the resource persons; Dr Sonia Tahir, Malik Umair Ahmad, Amna Anwar, Dr Shahida Batool, Dr Syeda Salma Hassan, Sidra Farid and Afia Mehmood.

