Sun October 21, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2018

JI against cutting share of provinces in NFC Award

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has opposed the proposed reduction of provinces’ share in National Financial Commission Award, warning that it would weaken the federation and strengthen the forces working against country’s integrity and solidarity.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch advised the government not to cut provinces’ share in NFC since it would be infringement of their rights and promote sense of deprivation.

Addressing a meeting of JI office bearers from Sindh and Balochistan at Mansoorah on Saturday, he said a consensus had been achieved among the provinces in the NFC Award and any tinkering with it would lead to uncertainty and promote feelings against the centre.

Liaqat said lawlessness and terrorism in Afghanistan had grave effects on our country. He said the US had completely failed in Afghanistan and the sooner it withdrew from there, the better it would be for peace.

Earlier, addressing a meeting with delegation from Azad Kashmir, he said the continuing torture of the Indian occupation forces on unarmed Kashmiris and the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth was a big tragedy. He said it was high time that the world community stepped forward to stop India’s atrocities in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, JI Naib Ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha slated the recent increase in the gas price. He said people were already burdened under price hike and the fresh increase would cause a flood of price spiral. Farid said so far the utilities prices were being increased only to meet the meet the IMF conditions for loan but the application of the IMF terms would cause a disaster.

