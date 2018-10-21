Sun October 21, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 21, 2018

PMA criticises KP govt over appointment of hospital BoGs

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for reappointing the sacked members of Board of Governors (BoGs) of tertiary care hospitals and termed the decision as a violation of the orders of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

President provincial chapter of the association Dr Hussain Ahmad said that the previous BoGs caused huge damage to the largest healthcare facilities of the province.

Talking to reporters, he said that Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had expressed dismay over the poor performance of BoGs during his visits to the public sector hospitals.

He said the chief justice had taken a suo moto notice of the poor performance of BoGs and directed for dissolution of these bodies but the government ignored the directives and reappointed former members of BoGs.

The office-bearer said the Pakistan Medical Association did not agree with the decision, adding the government has handed over the public sector hospitals to the cousin of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a US national Dr Nausherwan Burki.

He asked the government to dissolve the BoG of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and form a new one.

The office-bearer also asked the government to provide free-of-cost healthcare services to patients at public sector hospitals, ensure the provision of medicines, arrange facilities for cancer patients and construct a hospital for cancer patients in the province.

