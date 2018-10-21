Comoros says rebels must withdraw

MUTSAMUDU: The Comoros government said Saturday that rebels on the island of Anjouan had to disarm by Monday and allow the city centre of Mutsamudu to return to normal after a week of clashes. Security forces and rebels opposed to President Azali Assoumani have fought in the narrow streets of the medina quarter in Mutsamudu, with at least three people killed. An amnesty deal signed between the main opposition and government on Friday appeared to have had little impact in disarming the rebels. Tensions in the Comoros have mounted in recent months as President Assoumani bids to extend term limits through constitutional changes that could see him rule for 11 more years. “Whatever the outcome of the negotiations, it is necessary that the situation becomes normal in Mutsamudu by Monday,” minister Mahamoud Salim Hafi, who is leading the negotiations, told AFP.