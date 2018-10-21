Calls mount for punishment of those who ordered Saudi journalist killing

PARIS: The UN chief, Britain’s foreign ministry and media groups on Saturday called for the punishment of those who ordered and carried out Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing in Istanbul.

Here are a few reactions:

UN: “The Secretary-General stresses the need for a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Mr Khashoggi’s death and full accountability for those responsible,” Antonio Guterres’s office said in a statement.

Britain: “We send our condolences to Jamal Khashoggi’s family after this confirmation of his death. We are considering the Saudi report and our next steps. As the Foreign Secretary has said, this was a terrible act and those responsible must be held to account,” the foreign ministry said.

Reporters Without Borders

“Any attempt to get rid of the pressure on Saudi Arabia and to accept a compromise policy would result in giving a ‘license to kill’ to a Kingdom that puts in jail, lashes, kidnaps and even kills journalists who dare to investigate and launch debates,” Christophe Deloire, Secretary General of the Paris-based media rights watchdog tweeted.

UNESCO: “The killing of Jamal Khashoggi reminds us of the need to fight for press freedom, which is essential to democracy. Accountability for these crimes is non-negotiable. I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into this crime and bring its perpetrators to justice,” UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said.

Istanbul-based journalists’ group: An Istanbul-based journalists’ group on Saturday demanded punishment for those who ordered the killing of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate.

“We demand that not only the 18 men but those who commanded (the killing) are punished,” said Turan Kislakci, head of the Turk-Arab Media Association (TAM), of which Khashoggi was a member.

Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday that the journalist, a Washington Post contributor and Riyadh critic, died during a “brawl” inside its Istanbul consulate — after persistent claims that he left the consulate alive on October 2.

Riyadh announced the arrest of 18 Saudis and the sacking of two top aides of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has faced mounting international pressure over Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Turkish police and prosecutors searched this week both the consulate and the consul’s residence in Istanbul. But it remains unclear where the journalist’s body is.

“There’s only one thing that matters right now. Give Jamal back to us. Give him back so that we can hold his funeral,” Kislakci told journalists outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

“Let the whole world watch the funeral of Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in a dark room in a horrific manner.”

Turkish media outlets claimed there were audio tapes in which Khashoggi’s alleged killers tortured him by cutting his fingers off before his decapitation.