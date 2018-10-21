Trentin wins stage five

SHANGHAI: Matteo Trentin of the Mitchelton-Scott team won the penultimate stage of the Tour of Guangxi on Saturday as fellow Italian Gianni Moscon kept the overall race lead in China.

In fog and rain, the 29-year-old Trentin streaked home for victory in the 212.2 kilometre stage five from Liuzhou to Guilin in 4hrs 54mins 34sec. Team Sky’s Moscon was seventh, enough to maintain his lead over his rivals in the general classification. The 24-year-old has a nine-second advantage over Austria’s Felix Grossschartner of Bora Hansgrohe, with Russia’s Sergei Chernetski, riding for the Astana team, 14 seconds off. Sunday is the sixth and final stage over 169km in the city of Guilin.