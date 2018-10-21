England seal ODI series with comfortable DLS victory

KANDY: Sri Lanka overcame their-now traditional mini-collapse to post a respectable 273 for 7, but the efforts of the lower order, who had propelled them to that score, were not enough to deny England another comfortable victory.

In yet another calm and proficient display of batting, England cruised to 132 for 2 at the end of 27 overs - captain Eoin Morgan and Joe Root hitting 56 in each other’s company to hoist the team to safety. When the forecast monsoonal deluge hit, they were 18 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par score. The series now sewn up 3-0, England head to Colombo’s dead rubber with the licence to give their second-choice players a run.

Sri Lanka can at least dwell on a few decent batting performances, chief among them that of Dasun Shanaka, who struck a run-a-ball 66 to re-energise the Sri Lanka innings after Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid had lorded it over the early middle overs. Had he not attempted a suicidal single just as he was starting to ramp up the big hitting in the death overs, Sri Lanka might have managed a score closer to 300. Other lower-middle order contributors included Thisara Perera, who made 44 off 41 balls, and Akila Dananjaya who hit a tenacious 32 not out off 26.

In response, the visitors just never looked like they were daunted by the target. The first over, bowled by Lasith Malinga, yielded 12 runs, with wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella unable to stop two balls from running away for four byes each. Jason Roy was comfortable against the left-arm spin of Amila Aponso, which you suspected had been specifically deployed to unseat him. Dananjaya struck twice in his first four overs to eventually get rid of both openers, but Morgan and Root - both monsters against spin - ensured England’s advance continued smoothly.

The only possible late hiccup for the visitors was when Root top edged a sweep off a full toss to short fine leg, but although the catch was completed, eagle-eyed umpire Lyndon Hannibal denied Sri Lanka a wicket.

Score Board

Sri Lanka

N. Dickwella lbw b Ali 52

S. S’wickrama c Buttler b Woakes 1

D. Chandimal b Ali 33

K. Mendis lbw b Rashid 5

D. de Silva c Buttler b Curran 17

D. Shanaka run out 66

N. Perera run out 44

A. Dananjaya not out 32

S. Malinga not out 4

Extras (lb 10, w 9) 19

Total (7 wickets - 50 overs) 273

Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Samarawickrama, 4.2 ov), 2-89 (Chandimal, 18.5 ov), 3-102 (Dickwella, 22.5 ov), 4-102 (Mendis, 23.1 ov), 5-154 (de Silva, 34.2 ov), 6-212 (Shanaka, 42.1 ov), 7-268 (Perera, 49.5 ov)

Bowling: Woakes 10 0 45 1, Stone 7 0 50 0, Curran 9 1 50 1, Ali 10 0 55 2, Rashid 10 0 36 1, Stokes 4 0 27 0

England

J. Roy lbw b Dananjaya 45

A. Hales st Dickwella b Dananjaya 12

J. Root not out 32

E. Morgan not out 31

Extras (b 8, nb 1, w 3) 12

Total: (27 overs - 2 wickets) 132

Fall of wickets: 1-52 (Hales, 9.1 ov), 2-76 (Roy, 15.4 ov)

Bowling: Malinga 5 0 15 0, Aponso 6 0 37 0, Rajitha 5 0 27 0, Dananjaya 7 0 27 2, de Silva 4 0 18 0

England won toss and put Sri Lanka in to bat

England won by 18 runs under Duckworth Lewis Stern run rate rule

England lead five match series 3-0

Umpires: Lyndon Hannibal (WI) Paul Reiffel (Aus)

TV Umpire: Aleem Dar (Pak)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WI).