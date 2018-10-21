Daria clinches Kremlin Cup

MOSCOW: Sixth seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia won her first Kremlin Cup title on Saturday when she beat Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur in a tough three-setter.

The 21-year-old Kasatkina was runner up here last season and this year she had to battle back from a set down to win 2-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 in two hours two minutes to chalk up her second win over the Tunisian 24-year-old in as many meetings. “I remember 10 years ago when I was a kid I came here and was dreaming that (some day) I would stand on this central court holding the trophy aloft,” Kasatkina said at the award ceremony. “And now here I am. The dream came true.” Kasatkina also showed her class when she praised Jabeur for her performance at the event. “I think it was a good week for you,” she said.

“It was very tough and I saw you gave everything today and that’s what sport is all about. I really appreciate I had this match with you today. I’m sure that it’s not the last final for you.” The opponents traded breaks at the start then held their serves until the sixth game when Kasatkina suddenly lost her nerve allowing Jabeur to break twice again to take the opening set in 23 minutes. In the second set tiebreak Kasatkina, ranked 14th in the world, was slightly more accuracy to level the match at one set all after one hour 25 minutes on court. In the deciding set Jabeur, who was playing her eighth match in eight days, looked obviously tired. As the set wore on she suffered cramp in her leg and was almost unable to run allowing Kasatkina to produce the deciding break in the 10th game to wrap up the victory.

Jabeur said she was pleased with her performance and promised to come back to Moscow next year. “I really enjoyed playing here this week,” the Tunisian said. “This is the first WTA premier final for me. Hopefully I will do more here next year.”

Osaka says fame won’t affect her game: US Open champion Naomi Osaka admitted Saturday she is still grappling with her newfound stardom but believes the overwhelming attention won’t affect her game at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.

The 21-year-old stunned 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in a controversial final at Flushing Meadows in September. After becoming the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title, Osaka has received several lucrative endorsement deals and featured prominently in the media, including an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in the US. Osaka said her life had changed since the US Open but vowed to remain focused on tennis. “With the recognition part, I do feel a bit different,” she told reporters in Singapore. “Like before it was only Japan I felt like people knew me. But now like... in the airports and stuff... I just think that’s (the attention) kind of funny. “For me, I can’t change who I am. I haven’t really thought about changing my personality. I just focus on my matches, so I just play tennis and I leave the rest up to everyone that I trust.” Since winning in New York, the world number four has fallen short in Tokyo and Beijing. At the China Open, she required treatment to her lower back during her semi-final defeat to unseeded Anastasija Sevastova.