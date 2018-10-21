Sparking favourite for Fan Tan Cup

LAHORE: The stewards of Lahore Race Club have lined up five Bhalwal Plate races and a Fan Tan Cup for Sunday.

Out of the six races of the day, the first and last are of class VI while the second, third, fourth and fifth races are of class VII. As all the races are of different divisions but they all are of a miles run.

The opening race of Bhalwal Plate in Division-V will be starting at 1.00 pm and out of the field of 11 ponies, no one can be judged as the best because each and every pony has the same level and only the day of race would reveal the winners from among Marshal, Wahab Choice, Bet of The Day, Poma Love, Start Me Up, Successful, Moazzam Prince, Amir’s Love, Public Fancy, Race Da Prince, Roshan.

The second race in Division-V-B, I focused towards Baa Aytbar for a win. The place is expected to be going to Sassy Gold but Head Line can upset the favouites from among a total lot of nine which also have Sheba, Bright Life, Racing Queen, Janab, Beach Beauty, Lucky Sohna.

The third race of the day, which is of Division-IV and V has high expectations from King Queen. It would as the pundits feel be followed by Uzair Prince. but Turab Prince is the one from among Sub Zero, Nice One, Gambler Boy, On The Spot Win, Aaban Prince, Al Ilan, Noor-e-Behar, Mohallay Dar, Music Boy, Dance & Dance, which may turn the tide.

The fourth race of Division-III and IV, has Desert Rain as the best bet with Sweet Miracle taking the second place and a surprise act might come from Neeli The Great in the presence of others like KFK Princess, Golden Pound, Royal Performer, Man Moujee, Green One, Good Action, Ok Dear, Sweet Sania, Nabeel Choice, Baa Wafa, One Man Show, Queen Esmeralda, Mery Kirn, Big Foot.

The main race of the day is the Fan Tan Cup, and from among the field of eight ponies, Sparking is believed to be the best. Its closest rival is Black Secret and they may be surprised by Battle Front while other in the runs are Goleke Queen, Natalia, Mighty Sabana, Gondal Prince, Blue Max.

The final race of the day is in Division-I, II and III has Manu Jutt, Vegas, and Moon Soon among the favourites with other in the race are Rashk-e-Qamar, Abdullah Princess, Dil De Ruba, Red Flame, Red Boy, Safdar Princess.