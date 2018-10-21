Corporate T20 Cup

LAHORE: Eyebex beat Meezan Bank by 1-Run in the Lahore Corporate T20 Cricket Cup match at Race Course Park Cricket Ground.

Scores: Eyebex 167/5 after 20 overs (Ahmad Ali 49, Umair Rafaqat 48, Sheroz Tariq 28 and Hamza Farooq 18 Runs).

Meezan Bank 166 all out after 20 overs (Yousaf Iftikhar 43, Yaseen Cheema 33, Nasir Mehmood 30, Muhammad Ashraf 21 and Zeeshan Ahmad 18. Zohaib Ashraf 3/15, Waqar Bukhari 3/33, Umair Rafaqat 2/14).

Javaid Ashraf and Farhan Ashraf were umpires and Muhammad Akyan Khan was the scorer. Later, Chief Guest Zeeshan Ahmad gave man of the match award to Umair Rafaqat whuile Coordinator Muhammad Ajmal was also present on the occasion.