SBP DG plants sapling

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar planted a sapling under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign outside Gymnasium Hall in Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Saturday. Administrator SBP Gymnasium Hall Mustafa Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion. Talking on this occasion, DG SBP Nadeem Sarwar said the tree planting drive is under way across the country. “Every citizen of the country must take part in this useful campaign. This drive will lead us to develop a clean and green culture across the country. All the divisional and district sports officers are also planting trees in their respective areas and contributing a lot in making this drive a success,” he added.