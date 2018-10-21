Golden Eagles beat Turk Plast by 4 runs

LAHORE: Golden Eagles beat Turk Plast by 4 runs at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground and qualified for the quarter final of the 5th Shami Memorial Veterans Cricket Cup. Amar Cables, Aftab Qarshi, Shah Jamal Green, Income Tax Seniors, Turk Plast, Punjab Cottage and Lahore Green also qualified the quarter-final.

Scores: Golden Eagle 206/9 after 30 overs (Farhan Khan 79, M Hafeez 37, Saleem Elahi 17, Kashif Raja 15, Salman Khan 13. Rana Naveed ul Hassan 3/25, Nadeem Baig 2/34. Turk Plast 202 all out after 29.5 overs (Kamran Hussain 54, Adnan Khan 40, Rizwan Ahmad 33. Tajamul Ch. 3/51, Farhan Khan 2/18, Rashid Latif Junior 2/30). Javaid Ashraf and Qaiser Waheed were umpires and Farrukh Ilyas Raja was the score.

In the end chief guest international cricketer Rana Naveed ul Hassan gave away man of the match award to Farhan Khan.