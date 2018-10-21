Sun October 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Women soon to be able to divorce husbands

Women soon to be able to divorce husbands
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake

PM Imran Khan continues meeting during earthquake
PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy

PM rejects pressure on bureaucracy’s rotation policy
Judicial space

Judicial space
Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

Juvenile maid subjected to severe torture in Rawalpindi

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer

PM hopes for Qatar’s prompt action on 100k jobs offer
Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi killed in consulate, confirms Saudi Arabia
Dams are a must now: CJP

Dams are a must now: CJP
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

Sports

AFP
October 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lamela sinks Hammers as Spurs climb into top four

LONDON: Erik Lamela fired Tottenham into the Premier League’s top four as the revitalised winger clinched a 1-0 win against London rivals West Ham on Saturday.

Lamela struck with a cool header late in the first half at the London Stadium to give Tottenham their fourth successive league victory. That made it five goals in just eight appearances this season for Lamela, who was making only his second league start of the campaign. Lamela could start more often after this influential display underlined his improvement since returning from over a year of injury problems that required surgery on both hips. Thanks to Lamela and a sturdy defensive display, Mauricio Pochettino’s side were able to celebrate five successive top-flight London derby wins for the first time since January 1961.

It was the ideal warm-up for next week’s crucial Champions League trip to PSV Eindhoven and the Premier League clash against champions Manchester City a few days later.

West Ham’s second consecutive loss punctured the optimism sparked by their win over Manchester United earlier in September.

Adding to West Ham’s woes, winger Andriy Yarmolenko was taken to hospital after suffering a serious ankle injury.

Pochettino is adamant Tottenham can cope despite a raft of injuries to key players, including Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen.

And even without so many stars, Tottenham were quickly into their stride.

Probing intelligently through Lamela and Lucas Moura, Tottenham worked space for Moussa Sissoko, whose deflected strike flashed just over from the edge of the area.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore

Determined Svitolina ends Kvitova curse in Singapore
Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques

Moving tale of Babri Masjid demolisher who embraced Islam, built more than 90 mosques
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

West Indies amass 322-8 in 1st ODI against India

Photos & Videos

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing