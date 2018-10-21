Lamela sinks Hammers as Spurs climb into top four

LONDON: Erik Lamela fired Tottenham into the Premier League’s top four as the revitalised winger clinched a 1-0 win against London rivals West Ham on Saturday.

Lamela struck with a cool header late in the first half at the London Stadium to give Tottenham their fourth successive league victory. That made it five goals in just eight appearances this season for Lamela, who was making only his second league start of the campaign. Lamela could start more often after this influential display underlined his improvement since returning from over a year of injury problems that required surgery on both hips. Thanks to Lamela and a sturdy defensive display, Mauricio Pochettino’s side were able to celebrate five successive top-flight London derby wins for the first time since January 1961.

It was the ideal warm-up for next week’s crucial Champions League trip to PSV Eindhoven and the Premier League clash against champions Manchester City a few days later.

West Ham’s second consecutive loss punctured the optimism sparked by their win over Manchester United earlier in September.

Adding to West Ham’s woes, winger Andriy Yarmolenko was taken to hospital after suffering a serious ankle injury.

Pochettino is adamant Tottenham can cope despite a raft of injuries to key players, including Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen.

And even without so many stars, Tottenham were quickly into their stride.

Probing intelligently through Lamela and Lucas Moura, Tottenham worked space for Moussa Sissoko, whose deflected strike flashed just over from the edge of the area.