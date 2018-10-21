Sun October 21, 2018
AFP
October 21, 2018

Roma fall at home to plucky SPAL

ROME: Targeting a fourth-straight league win Roma got more than they bargained for at home to SPAL in Serie A on Saturday as the visiting minnows ran out 2-0 winners.

The hosts had beaten Frosinone, Empoli and above all city rivals Lazio and had been hoping to improve on their sixth place in Serie A by beating SPAL ahead of Tuesday’s home Champions League game with CSKA Moscow. Roma enjoyed the lion’s share of the action in the opening 20-minutes but failed to ever get going.

SPAL, who came a highly respectable 13th in Serie A following promotion last season, went ahead with a slickly-converted Andrea Petagna spot-kick on 38 minutes.

A flashing header from Kevin Bonifazi finished off a corner on 56 minutes to make it 2-0 to the visitors for their fourth win in nine matches, losing their other five.

Comments

