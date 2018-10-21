PAF win friendly golf series against SL Air Force

LAHORE: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) won a friendly golf series played between Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in Lahore on Saturday. A closing ceremony of the series was held at PAF Skyview Golf and Country Club Lahore. Trophies and medals were awarded to the winning and runner-up teams during the ceremony. The friendly golf series was played between SLAF and PAF from 16 to 19 October, 2018 at PAF Golf Course Lahore. The series will strengthen bilateral brotherly relations between both Nations and Air Forces. Moreover, a kabaddi team of SLAF also visited Pakistan and participated in the Asian Style Kabaddi series.