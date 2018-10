Urs

Annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Akbar Ali Shah are starting from Oct 21-29, 2018, at Baharwal Sharif, Chunian tehsil, Kasur. Hazrat Khawaja Syed Akbar Ali Shah is the father of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Abdul Aziz Shah known as Baba Mast Sarkar.