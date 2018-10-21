Turkish programme

LAHORE : Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre Lahore has started Turkish Language Courses especially for orphan children of 9-11 year of age.

The programme aimed to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Turkey and to avoid language barriers in the future to understand the culture of each other.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul-Hassan Chohan, Council General Emir Ozbey, Turkish Vice-Counselor Koray Kizilbulut, Turkish Cultural Centre Lahore Director Ulas Ertas and guests attended the ceremony. Emir thanked the minister for his efforts and support in launching the programme.