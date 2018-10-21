Convention

Lahore : A convention for the betterment of skilled women of domestic industry was held here.

The aim of the event, organised by an NGO, was to provide the women with legal protection as well as planning and development for domestic industry.

Ume Laila demanded the government fulfil its promise of providing legal protection to home-based workers. MPA Saadia Sohail Rana said it was the government responsibility to resolve all the issues faced by the women in domestic industry.

The event was also attended by Majid Kardar, MNA Dr Sami Bukhari, Amir Kalim, Dawood Abdullah, Fauzia Waqar, Mehnaz Rafi, Aima Mahmood and others.