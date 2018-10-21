Indian officials play blame game for train accident

AMRITSAR, India: India's railway officials and local community leaders traded blame on Saturday over an accident in which a train ran over scores of people gathered on the railway tracks for a festival in the northern city of Amritsar, killing at least 59.A large crowd had formed near the tracks on the city's fringe for the burning of effigies as part of a major Hindu festival on Friday when the train sped through the gathering in darkness, officials and witnesses said.

Grieving relatives and residents, some of whom were still scouring the bloodied fields for belongings of their loved ones, said there was no warning from the train as it rolled down the tracks just as firecrackers exploded in the sky in the annual Dusshera festival.

"I've been seeing this event every Dusshera from here and this has never happened before, the railways should have stopped or slowed down the train," said Deep Kumari, who watched the festival from the terrace of her house.

"Everyone here knows this effigy burning happens here and there is a big crowd.

"India's state railways, largely built during British colonial rule, have long faced criticism for their safety record.

A political focus on keeping fares low for the 23 million passengers who use the network daily has resulted in decades of underinvestment in rail safety infrastructure, critics say.

Data from parliament in July showed that 49,790 people were killed by trains on the tracks in India between 2015 to 2017.Friday´s accident was the worst in years but Manoj Sinha, the junior minister in charge of running the world´s fourth largest rail system, said they couldn´t be held responsible for people gathered on tracks.