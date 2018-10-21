US, China back military air rules to avoid mishaps

SINGAPORE: The United States, China and several other countries on Saturday agreed in principle to guidelines on preventing unplanned warplane encounters, the latest effort to avoid military confrontations in Asia.

Risks of chance encounters between military aircraft spiralling out of control have risen in recent years as Beijing becomes ever more assertive in the South China Sea, stoking tensions with rival claimants in Southeast Asia.

While not a claimant, Washington has also been drawn into the row as it has traditionally been the dominant naval and air power in the Asia-Pacific.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to guidelines on managing air encounters on Friday, at the annual meeting of the 10-member bloc´s defence ministers.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe were among eight defence chiefs from outside ASEAN to give their "in-principle" backing to the guidelines, a joint ministerial statement said.

India, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand have also given broad backing to the new framework, Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said.