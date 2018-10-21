Sun October 21, 2018
REUTERS
October 21, 2018

Australian govt stripped of majority after by-election rout

SYDNEY: The Australian government will lose its one-seat majority in parliament with more than half the votes counted in a by-election late on Saturday, creating a potential political crisis for Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The by-election for the wealthy seaside constituency of Wentworth, in Sydney's east, followed the resignation of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull who was ousted in August by his own party.

With just over 60 percent of votes counted late on Saturday, locals registered a near 23 percent swing against the government´s candidate Dave Sharma, according to official electoral results, propelling Kerryn Phelps, an independent, to victory.

"This win tonight should signal a return of decency, integrity and humanity to the Australian government," Phelps told her supporters in Sydney.

During the campaign, Phelps, a doctor, tapped into growing disdain by voters for Australia’s rough-and-ready political system, highlighted by the Liberals´ ousting of their own leader in August - the fourth prime minister to be removed from office by their own party since 2010.As vote counting continued, Prime Minister Morrison acknowledged the impending defeat on Saturday, while pledging to fight all the way until the next election.

"We will stand up for what we believe until the bell rings, and the bell hasn´t rung, Liberals, the bell hasn´t rung," Morrison told supporters.

Morrison, more conservative than his predecessor, will now have to rely on the support of independent lawmakers to continue to govern.

The next national election is not due until May 2019, although it could happen earlier if the Liberal-led coalition fails to win the support of at least one independent MP and continue to govern.

Haydon Manning, a political science professor at Flinders University in South Australia, told Reuters it was unlikely the government could continue until May.

"Tonight´s result shows they face a challenge to avoid anything other than a disastrous defeat at the next federal election.

